Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Internet Is Rallying Around This 2nd Grader After Her Perfect Attendance Pencil Is Stolen

The Internet Is Rallying Around This 2nd Grader After Her Perfect Attendance Pencil Is Stolen

E! Online Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
It's a feel good Friday indeed! If you thought your problems were bad, just wait until you hear about how sweet, innocent second grader Taylor got her pencil stolen by a girl in her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

heBrandonJay

thebrandonjenner RT @enews: The Internet Is Rallying Around This 2nd Grader After Her Perfect Attendance Pencil Is Stolen https://t.co/hj7vjkkaox 1 minute ago

enews

E! News The Internet Is Rallying Around This 2nd Grader After Her Perfect Attendance Pencil Is Stolen https://t.co/hj7vjkkaox 4 minutes ago

RecordsJamrock

Jamrock Records #perfectattendancepencil💞 Twitter Defends 2nd Grader Whose Perfect Attendance Pencil Was Stolen | E! News Canada https://t.co/Hn6OKp81HP 18 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/OGRFuUgaf1 It's a feel good Friday indeed! If you thought your problems were bad, just wait until you… https://t.co/z9bxsZ33Cq 23 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 The Internet Is Rallying Around This 2nd Grader After Her Perfect Attendance Pencil Is Stolen https://t.co/iCjcaUrL0u 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.