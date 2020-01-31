Global  

Saweetie + GALXARA Ignite Colorful Explosions In New BIRDS OF PREY Video

SOHH Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Saweetie + GALXARA Ignite Colorful Explosions In New BIRDS OF PREY VideoWest Coast rapper Saweetie and GALXARA have come through with some must-see visual gold. The music pair have delivered their new Birds of Prey “Sway With Me” video premiere. Big Facts: After some initial teasing earlier in the month, Saweetie and GAL came through on their visual Friday afternoon. On A Related Note: Last week, […]

