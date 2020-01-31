Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be During Brexit?

Friday, 31 January 2020 () Queen Elizabeth is preparing to have a quiet evening during Brexit. Britain will exit from the European Union at 11 p.m. on Friday (January 31), and the Queen will be in her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, away on winter break, People confirmed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Queen Elizabeth The move to [...]
London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill finally became law after receiving royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II on... Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day •Seattle Times