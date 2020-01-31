Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be During Brexit?

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Queen Elizabeth is preparing to have a quiet evening during Brexit. Britain will exit from the European Union at 11 p.m. on Friday (January 31), and the Queen will be in her private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, away on winter break, People confirmed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Queen Elizabeth The move to [...] 👓 View full article

