Disney to Launch New Tour of 'Aida' Musical in 2021! Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A new touring production of the Broadway musical Aida will be launched in 2021! Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, has announced that the updated and re-imaged production will include a revised book by David Henry Hwang, who co-authored the original version. Elton John and Tim Rice‘s Tony and Grammy-winning score will [...] 👓 View full article

