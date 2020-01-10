Global  

Disney to Launch New Tour of 'Aida' Musical in 2021!

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A new touring production of the Broadway musical Aida will be launched in 2021! Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, has announced that the updated and re-imaged production will include a revised book by David Henry Hwang, who co-authored the original version. Elton John and Tim Rice‘s Tony and Grammy-winning score will [...]
