BREAKING: Reports of ‘Shots Fired’ Near Mar-a-Lago After ‘Driver Breaches Security’
Friday, 31 January 2020 () An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday, resulting in officers firing on the vehicle as it fled. Two suspects are reportedly in custody. Palm Beach Co Sheriff confirms SUV breached two Mar-a-Lago checkpoints toward club main entrance. Florida Highway patrol was in pursuit. Car fled. Officers discharged weapons to […]
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm... Seattle Times Also reported by •cbs4.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ego Altered RT @ddwiese: Here is report; please don’t lecture me about “fake news,” just because facts changed AFTER my tweet. That’s what happens. Thu… 9 seconds ago
Manuel Skippy RT @ddwiese: BREAKING: Gate crasher at Mar-A-Lago; reports of shots fired.
Amazing what crazy people will do when you tell them the Presid… 28 seconds ago
🇺🇸Patriot 24/7🇺🇸 RT @MadWorldNews: BREAKING: Two Women In Custody After Breaching Security At Mar-A-Lago. Shots Fired, Reports Say https://t.co/ivpFR3U1yx 50 seconds ago
S Trammell ⭐⭐⭐ RT @realDailyWire: BREAKING: Two Women In Custody After Breaching Security At Mar-A-Lago. Shots Fired, Reports Say. https://t.co/mn6OnaDRim… 1 minute ago
Old Ways BREAKING: Two Women In Custody After Breaching Security At Mar-A-Lago. Shots Fired, Reports Say https://t.co/1WYtJ1Wk5R 4 minutes ago
Gov Patrol BREAKING: Two Women In Custody After Breaching Security At Mar-A-Lago. Shots Fired, Reports Say https://t.co/gNG9dAoxQq 4 minutes ago
🇺🇸Anthony ☕️ RT @MrFrancis_: BREAKING: Police opened fire on an SUV as it "rammed the northern checkpoint" at President Donald J. Trump's Mar-a-lago pri… 4 minutes ago