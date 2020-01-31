Global  

BREAKING: Reports of ‘Shots Fired’ Near Mar-a-Lago After ‘Driver Breaches Security’

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020
An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday, resulting in officers firing on the vehicle as it fled. Two suspects are reportedly in custody. Palm Beach Co Sheriff confirms SUV breached two Mar-a-Lago checkpoints toward club main entrance. Florida Highway patrol was in pursuit. Car fled. Officers discharged weapons to […]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: 2 in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoint, shots fired near Mar-a-Lago

2 in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoint, shots fired near Mar-a-Lago 21:52

 FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both security checkpoints heading toward the main entrance.

