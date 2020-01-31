Louis Tomlinson Thanks Fans After 'Walls' Tops Charts in 47 Countries

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Louis Tomlinson is blown away by the reception to his debut album Walls! The 28-year-old musician had to credit his fans while reacting to the news that the album had gone number one in 47 countries. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson “It’s just another one of the examples where the fan [...] 👓 View full article

