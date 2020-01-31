Global  

Read Marco Rubio’s Stunning Statement on Trump Trial: Impeachable Actions Don’t Always Merit Removal

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Read Marco Rubio’s Stunning Statement on Trump Trial: Impeachable Actions Don’t Always Merit RemovalSen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) published an article on Medium, Friday, claiming that just because President Donald Trump’s actions may be impeachable, he shouldn’t be removed because it would “inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage” on the nation. “Voting to find the President guilty would not just be a condemnation of his action. If I vote […]
