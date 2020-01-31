Read Marco Rubio’s Stunning Statement on Trump Trial: Impeachable Actions Don’t Always Merit Removal

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) published an article on Medium, Friday, claiming that just because President Donald Trump’s actions may be impeachable, he shouldn’t be removed because it would “inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage” on the nation. “Voting to find the President guilty would not just be a condemnation of his action. If I vote […] Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) published an article on Medium, Friday, claiming that just because President Donald Trump’s actions may be impeachable, he shouldn’t be removed because it would “inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage” on the nation. “Voting to find the President guilty would not just be a condemnation of his action. If I vote […] 👓 View full article

