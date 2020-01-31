Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donnie Wahlberg on Super Bowl LIV plans, marriage to Jenny McCarthy: ‘We’re real people’

Donnie Wahlberg on Super Bowl LIV plans, marriage to Jenny McCarthy: ‘We’re real people’

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Donnie Wahlberg is ready to settle in for the Super Bowl LIV and will be taking in the game with his family and fans on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Snickers Breaks Record for World’s Largest Chocolate Nut Bar [Video]Snickers Breaks Record for World’s Largest Chocolate Nut Bar

Snickers Breaks Record for World’s Largest Chocolate Nut Bar On Jan 16, Snickers, which is owned by Mars, Incorporated, created the world’s largest chocolate nut bar. Weighing over two tons,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.