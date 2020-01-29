Global  

Charli D'Amelio Stars in Sabra Super Bowl 2020 Commercial - Watch!

Friday, 31 January 2020
Charli D’Amelio is starring in her first commercial! The 15-year-old TikTok celeb was recruited by Sabra for their 2020 Super Bowl commercial! In the ad, Charli and a “boomer” enjoy their hummus in slightly different ways! “#SuperBowlLIV? Ok, @7boomeresiason, see you there! Check us out in the @sabra commercial on Feb 2! #OKBoomer #SabraPartner,” Charli [...]
