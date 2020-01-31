Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > See How Lifetime Tackles Stacey Castor Case With Poisoned Love

See How Lifetime Tackles Stacey Castor Case With Poisoned Love

E! Online Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Lifetime is ripping form the headlines once again. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story with Nia Vardalos playing the title role. In Poisoned...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, 'Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story' [Video]Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story"

Lifetime's "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story" centers on Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos), a woman who weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:19Published

Nia Vardalos Had A Good Time Being Unlikable In Lifetime's 'Poisoned Love' [Video]Nia Vardalos Had A Good Time Being Unlikable In Lifetime's "Poisoned Love"

Nia Vardalos, who stars in the Lifetime movie, "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story," talks about what she has learned about films through audience focus groups.BUILD is a live interview series like..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.