Owen Wilson Joins 'Loki' Series with Tom Hiddleston!

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Owen Wilson is joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, which will star Tom Hiddleston as his beloved Marvel character. No details have been revealed yet about Owen‘s character, but his involvement in the show has been confirmed by Variety. Tom recently has been training for the upcoming series and has shared an [...]
