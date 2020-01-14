Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kiernan Shipka Had a Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thought She Was Emma Watson

Kiernan Shipka Had a Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thought She Was Emma Watson

Just Jared Jr Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Kiernan Shipka had the best response to a fan who mistook her for Emma Watson! The 20-year-old Sabrina actress had shared a selfie on her Instagram where she bore a striking resemblance to Emma, who also happened to play a very famous witch! In the comment section, one fan wrote, “So pretty Emma Watson.” While [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Emma Watson: Check the carbon impact of your closet [Video]Emma Watson: Check the carbon impact of your closet

Emma Watson: Check the carbon impact of your closet The 'Little Women' star has partnered with online thrift store thredUp to promote their Fashion Footprint Calculator, which helps users see for..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:16Published

Ravens fan response live [Video]Ravens fan response live

Ravens fan response live

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kiernan Shipka Has the Best Response to Fan That Called Her Emma Watson

You've got the wrong witch. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka had a hilarious reaction to a fan mistaking her for Emma Watson. The moment came...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JiangHaiJHxx

จฮ.ต้องตั้งสติ | ส่องด้อมได้ที่ไบโอ RT @emmawatson_news: Kiernan Shipka Had a Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thought She Was Emma Watson - Just Jared Jr. https://t.co/Ws1whVQ… 7 hours ago

emmawatson_news

Emma Watson news Kiernan Shipka Had a Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thought She Was Emma Watson - Just Jared Jr. https://t.co/Ws1whVQasG #EmmaWatson 7 hours ago

dul_dieter

Dieter ULRICH RT @emmawatson_news: Kiernan Shipka Had the Most Hilarious Response to Being Mistaken for Emma Watson - Showbiz Cheat Sheet https://t.co/MT… 1 day ago

emmawatson_news

Emma Watson news Kiernan Shipka Had the Most Hilarious Response to Being Mistaken for Emma Watson - Showbiz Cheat Sheet https://t.co/MTuaGBZcTV #EmmaWatson 1 day ago

OfficialNews230

News230 Kiernan Shipka Had the Most Hilarious Response to Being Mistaken for Emma Watson https://t.co/PdKAdGw2FF https://t.co/AU6fo560Xe 1 day ago

NayelyDiaz17

Nayely Diaz RT @justjaredjr: .@kiernanshipka had the best response to a fan who mistook her for @EmmaWatson! https://t.co/9qqYuuD347 1 day ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Kiernan Shipka Had a Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thought She Was Emma Watson Kiernan Shipka had the best resp… https://t.co/Y4LoaQrF8A 2 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kiernan Shipka Had a Hilarious Response to a Fan Who Thought She Was Emma Watson https://t.co/QeVj0tTVie via @JustJaredJr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.