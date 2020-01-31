Global  

DNC Blasted for Debate Rule Change Expected to Benefit Bloomberg

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
DNC Blasted for Debate Rule Change Expected to Benefit Bloomberg2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was accused of buying the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, after the requirements for future Democratic debates were changed– making it more likely that Bloomberg will appear on stage. Following news of the change, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) protested, “Billionaire Bloomberg just […]
 The Democratic Party on Friday announced new rules around how presidential hopefuls can qualify to take part in debates, changes likely to allow billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg to join the stage in February. Lisa Bernhard has more.

