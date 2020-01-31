DNC Blasted for Debate Rule Change Expected to Benefit Bloomberg
Friday, 31 January 2020 () 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was accused of buying the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday, after the requirements for future Democratic debates were changed– making it more likely that Bloomberg will appear on stage. Following news of the change, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) protested, “Billionaire Bloomberg just […]
