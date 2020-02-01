Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harvey Weinstein Accuser Offers Graphic Testimony About Multiple Sexual Assaults

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Offers Graphic Testimony About Multiple Sexual Assaults

AceShowbiz Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Former actress Jessica Mann claims her encounters with the disgraced producer culminated in rape in 2013, but his defense team tries to discredit her by highlighting friendly emails between the two.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment Harvey Weinstein Accuser Offers Graphic Testimony About Multiple Sexual Assaults… https://t.co/QXFASCq9ax 1 hour ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Harvey Weinstein Accuser Offers Graphic Testimony About Multiple Sexual Assaults https://t.co/OduVT7Nyd1 https://t.co/K0m0MUkkQg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.