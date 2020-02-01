Global  

Kobe Bryant Honored at First Lakers Game Since His Death: All the Details and Photos From Inside

E! Online Saturday, 1 February 2020
Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant. On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since the death of...
News video: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter 00:55

 Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Fans Flock To Staples Center Ahead Of Lakers First Game Since Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Fans Flock To Staples Center Ahead Of Lakers First Game Since Death Of Kobe Bryant

The crowd outside of Staples Center continued to grow Friday evening ahead of the Lakers' first game since the death of Kobe Bryant.

Las Vegas fans paying tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Las Vegas fans paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Las Vegas fans paying tribute to Kobe Bryant tonight at the Eclipse theatre as the Vegas-based Lakers fan club hosts a watch party and tribute.

Los Angeles Lakers' first game after Kobe Bryant's death

The Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, the team's first game since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
Kobe Bryant: LA Lakers star scores 60 points in final NBA game

Watch Kobe Bryant's final game for the LA Lakers in 2016, when the five-time NBA champion bowed out with a sensational 60 points against Utah Jazz in Los...
