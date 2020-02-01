Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Rips Senate for Rejecting Witnesses: Republicans Decided ‘Hear No Evil’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Rips Senate for Rejecting Witnesses: Republicans Decided ‘Hear No Evil’

Mediaite Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Chris Matthews* ripped Republicans after voting in favor of not hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of President *Donald Trump*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses [Video]PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:22Published

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Revels in Viral Fox Clip: ‘Unflappable’ Chris Wallace Got Frustrated Trying to Convince Flat Earthers

MSNBC’s chief political analyst Nicolle Wallace compared Fox News host Chris Wallace’s argument with conservative commentator Katie Pavlich over the Senate...
Mediaite

Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud to Democratic impeachment managers and the president's...
Newsy Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LizzysNewsDude

News Dude RT @Mediaite: MSNBC's Chris Matthews Rips Senate for Rejecting Witnesses: Republicans Decided 'Hear No Evil' https://t.co/HCHewO1yYe 28 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite MSNBC's Chris Matthews Rips Senate for Rejecting Witnesses: Republicans Decided 'Hear No Evil' https://t.co/HCHewO1yYe 59 minutes ago

I_A_D_I

TerminatorLX🦾🏳️‍🌈✊🏾🌊🍑 4/ For example Chris Matthews is on @MSNBC right now repeatedly saying today “could be” the last day of the impeach… https://t.co/AzzyXA6kz3 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.