Michael Moore Trashes DNC at Sanders Rally: They’ll Let Bloomberg in Debates ‘Because He’s Got a Billion F*cking Dollars!’

Mediaite Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*Michael Moore* was on the campaign trail for *Bernie Sanders* in Iowa tonight and said that "the corporate Democrats, the one percent of the Democratic Party who are thoroughly pissed that Bernie Sanders is now number one" and has a chance of winning.
Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Moore slams 'disgusting' DNC for clearing debate path for Bloomberg: 'Because he has a billion f---ing dollars!'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore blasted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over its "disgusting" rule changes that might pave the way for former New York...
FOXNews.com

AOC, Michael Moore pinch-hit at Iowa rally with Bernie Sanders in DC for Trump's Senate impeachment trial

With Bernie Sanders tied up in Washington at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, a couple of his high-profie supporters filled in for him Friday at a...
FOXNews.com

