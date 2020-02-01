Michael Moore Trashes DNC at Sanders Rally: They’ll Let Bloomberg in Debates ‘Because He’s Got a Billion F*cking Dollars!’
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *Michael Moore* was on the campaign trail for *Bernie Sanders* in Iowa tonight and said that "the corporate Democrats, the one percent of the Democratic Party who are thoroughly pissed that Bernie Sanders is now number one" and has a chance of winning.
Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls in Iowa. All of a sudden the once outsider candidate is now the front runner. However, this poses a dilemma for Sanders and his team. How can they respond to being attacked by everyone on all sides of the political and social spectrum? Right now, Sanders and his...