Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sophie Turner goes shopping with husband Joe Jonas on Thursday afternoon (January 30) in London, England. The 23-year-old actress joined Joe, 30, and his brothers in Europe for the launch of their final Happiness Begins Tour leg. The JoBros performed their first European show in Birmingham, England on Wednesday night and then traveled to Dublin, [...] 👓 View full article