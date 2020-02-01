Global  

Mary Higgins Clark, bestselling author of suspense novels, dead at 92

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning "Queen of Suspense" whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.
