Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift Gets an Apology from Nikki Glaser After 'Miss Americana' Debuts

Taylor Swift Gets an Apology from Nikki Glaser After 'Miss Americana' Debuts

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Comedian Nikki Glaser is sending an apology to Taylor Swift after she was featured in a portion of the singer’s documentary that highlighted all of the mean things people say about her in the media. The moment, which is also part of the trailer, features Nikki saying that Taylor is “too skinny.” The thing is, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig'

Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' 01:17

 Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' Swift addressed the Republican senator in her new Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana.' She criticized Blackburn's conservative political stances. Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN Swift previously...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News [Video]Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:56Published

Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana [Video]Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

It's time to get to know Taylor on a whole other level. Just when you think you know everything about the superstar, you only know half of the story.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Accepts Nikki Glaser's Apology for Her Body-Shaming Comments in 'Miss Americana'

The 'Lover' singer is 'sending a massive hug' to the stand-up comedian, who admits she sounded 's***ty' when she said Taylor's 'too skinny; it bothers me' in an...
AceShowbiz

Taylor Swift Details Past Struggle With Eating Disorder in Miss Americana Documentary

Taylor Swift isn't holding anything back in her new Netflix documentary. In Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.