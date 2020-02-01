Taylor Swift Gets an Apology from Nikki Glaser After 'Miss Americana' Debuts
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Comedian Nikki Glaser is sending an apology to Taylor Swift after she was featured in a portion of the singer’s documentary that highlighted all of the mean things people say about her in the media. The moment, which is also part of the trailer, features Nikki saying that Taylor is “too skinny.” The thing is, [...]
