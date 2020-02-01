Global  

Bill Maher: Bernie Sanders Could Be Good Democratic Nominee Because 'Like Trump, He Has an Army'

Mediaite Saturday, 1 February 2020
Bill Maher: Bernie Sanders Could Be Good Democratic Nominee Because ‘Like Trump, He Has an Army’*Bill Maher* had a bleak assessment of the state of the country after today's Senate vote not to call impeachment witnesses, and as he went off on the Republicans he said *Bernie Sanders* has a pretty good case for being the Democratic nominee for president.
News video: Alan Dershowitz slams Bernie Sanders; Urges Americans to vote against him

Alan Dershowitz slams Bernie Sanders; Urges Americans to vote against him 02:42

 Alan Dershowitz, who is on Donald Trump's impeachment defense team, tells Larry King why he will not vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

