Bill Maher: Bernie Sanders Could Be Good Democratic Nominee Because ‘Like Trump, He Has an Army’
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *Bill Maher* had a bleak assessment of the state of the country after today's Senate vote not to call impeachment witnesses, and as he went off on the Republicans he said *Bernie Sanders* has a pretty good case for being the Democratic nominee for president.
