Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses?

Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses?

Mediaite Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses?Senator *Ted Cruz* (R-TX) appears to have mimicked that of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's SOTU Clap, which has become notorious after Senate Republicans won in the fight to not hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial of President *Donald Trump* late Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Ted Cruz Appears To Mock Pelosi's SOTU Clap

Watch: Ted Cruz Appears To Mock Pelosi's SOTU Clap 00:32

 Ted Cruz appeared to mock Nancy Pelosi's famous handclap.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech [Video]Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:42Published

Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech [Video]Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Willie Geist Chides Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Behavior on Morning Joe: ‘Not What the Country Needs Right Now’

Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist offered unusually criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, following President Donald Trump’s fourth State of the...
Mediaite

Senate expected to acquit Trump after tensions boil at SOTU

President Trump gave his State of the Union address just a day before the Senate is likely to acquit him in the impeachment trial. Tensions between Trump and...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

JustMarieSparks

Ms Marie RT @Mediaite: Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi's SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses? https://t.co/zYAw2F7adD 3 days ago

WorksGrill

GrillWorks Rich Remember in November folks! Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witn… https://t.co/GGewswFBSN 3 days ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi's SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses? https://t.co/zYAw2F7adD 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.