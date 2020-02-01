'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel Leans Toward Casting Female Actor as Willy Wonka Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The upcoming movie that will revolve around the eccentric chocolatier character has 'Paddington' director Paul King serving behind the lens, and Simon Rich working on its script. 👓 View full article

