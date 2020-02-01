Global  

'Tanhaji' v/s 'Jawaani Jaaneman' at BO

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' that hit the big screen with Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' is still going strong at the box office. The film did an impressive collection of Rs 231.65 crore from its three weeks at the box office as per a report on Boxofficeindia.com. According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the early estimate suggests that Ajay's film remains steady as it collects 2-2.25 crore nett which will be a 20% drop from Thursday. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman had low collections in the range of approximately 2.5-3 crore nett on its first day.
'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

 Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer - Jazz is a 40 year old living a flamboyant and Casanova lifestyle in London. He frequents his friend Rocky's club where he finds a new woman almost every day.

