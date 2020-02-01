'Tanhaji' v/s 'Jawaani Jaaneman' at BO

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' that hit the big screen with Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' is still going strong at the box office . The film did an impressive collection of Rs 231.65 crore from its three weeks at the box office as per a report on Boxofficeindia.com. According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the early estimate suggests that Ajay's film remains steady as it collects 2-2.25 crore nett which will be a 20% drop from Thursday. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman had low collections in the range of approximately 2.5-3 crore nett on its first day.


