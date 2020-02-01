Global  

Watch: LeBron James Delivers Emotional, Must-See Kobe Bryant Speech Before Lakers Game – “Best Dad We’ve Seen Over The Last 3 Years”

SOHH Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Watch: LeBron James Delivers Emotional, Must-See Kobe Bryant Speech Before Lakers Game – “Best Dad We’ve Seen Over The Last 3 Years”NBA superstar LeBron James sees Kobe Bryant‘s legacy as much more than a basketball god. King James took a few minutes before Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers game to remember the Black Mamba with some heartfelt words. Watch and comment below!

