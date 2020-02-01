Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Talk About Hooking Up Before His Games

Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Talk About Hooking Up Before His Games

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski and his gorgeous girlfriend Camille Kostek are getting candid about their sex life. The 30-year-old former football player and the 27-year-old model opened up to Jenny McCarthy‘s for her SiriusXM show at the Super Bowl Radio Row on Friday (January 31) in Miami, Fla. Jenny asked the couple if it’s taboo to sleep [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aix_aix_aix

〰️ @RobPalmer80 @MojoRawleyWWE @WWE @Patriots @RobGronkowski @TripleH @StephMcMahon @camillekostek That’s Sports Illus… https://t.co/1eLJ3ukpCj 4 minutes ago

aix_aix_aix

〰️ @TNACreative @StuntCali That’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Girl Camille Kostek, who also happens to be Gronko… https://t.co/1AdXAsDId4 4 hours ago

aix_aix_aix

〰️ @Captain1Liner @BentzICT @CrimsonTider74 That’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Girl Camille Kostek, who also hap… https://t.co/zZHmSrSwwp 4 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Camille Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Talk About Hooking Up Before His Games https://t.co/yzZ0… 8 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek are getting candid about hooking up before his games https://t.co/eJjaEkPsqC 23 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News Is Rob Gronkowski Ready To Marry Girlfriend Camille Kostek? 'We've Been Doing Great!' https://t.co/HDcEnStvop 1 day ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Talk About Hooking Up Before His Games https://t.co/FU56uuTIGV https://t.co/Ubl3VS29xu 1 day ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Talk About Hooking Up Before His Games https://t.co/IgPeHHHJyD #Gossip 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.