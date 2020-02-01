Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Irina Shayk Goes Casual While Running Errands in NYC

Irina Shayk Goes Casual While Running Errands in NYC

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Irina Shayk shows off her casual street style while out and about in New York City on Thursday afternoon (January 30). The 34-year-old model kept her head down while heading to an appointment ahead of the weekend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk Earlier this week, Irina opened up to British Vogue [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Irina Shayk uses gold face masks to beat dry skin

Irina Shayk uses gold face masks to beat dry skin 00:56

 Irina Shayk - who is the cover star of the latest issue of Vogue magazine - has revealed that she uses gold-infused face masks to rehydrate her skin after flying.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard [Video]Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard

Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard The model co-parents her daughter with ex-partner Bradley Cooper, and has admitted it can sometimes feel as though she's "falling apart" when it comes to..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Irina Shayk's confession to Vogue is so relatable [Video]Irina Shayk's confession to Vogue is so relatable

Irina Shayk knows you think she's cold.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Irina Shayk: In my teens, I felt like a boy

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend and model Irina Shayk says that she felt like she was born in the wrong body when she was a teenager....
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Irina Shayk Goes Casual While Running Errands in NYC https://t.co/67PkY2Z1VO https://t.co/qsBLdeSEn2 42 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Irina Shayk Goes Casual While Running Errands in NYC https://t.co/dYUUtMVIen https://t.co/uoYwMN85Rz 42 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Irina Shayk Goes Casual While Running Errands in NYC https://t.co/VWHm2W6Kad https://t.co/l1vbWIWze3 42 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Irina Shayk shows off her casual street style in NYC https://t.co/0IxDwOKM1y 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.