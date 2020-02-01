Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies at 92

Global  

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Mary Higgins Clark has sadly passed away at the age of 92. Simon & Schuster revealed the somber news in a tweet on Friday night (January 31). “It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to the ‘Queen of Suspense’ Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 bestselling suspense titles. She passed away peacefully this [...]
