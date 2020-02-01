Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies at 92

Mary Higgins Clark has sadly passed away at the age of 92. Simon & Schuster revealed the somber news in a tweet on Friday night (January 31). “It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to the ‘Queen of Suspense’ Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 bestselling suspense titles. She passed away peacefully this [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nazlı Berivan AK RT @SimonBooks: It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to the "Queen of Suspense" Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 bestselling suspens… 16 seconds ago monicah M RT @cnnbrk: Author Mary Higgins Clark, the bestselling suspense writer who wrote dozens of novels, has died, her publisher said. She was 92… 35 seconds ago Ángela RT @CNN: Author Mary Higgins Clark, the bestselling suspense writer who wrote dozens of novels, has died, her publisher said. She was 92. h… 36 seconds ago rashid al dosari RT @AFP: #BREAKING Bestselling US author Mary Higgins Clark dies aged 92, says publisher https://t.co/JMWmgvj2Rx 1 minute ago Charlie RT @TomFitton: Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dead at age 92: Rest in Peace https://t.co/SmU7VNmBzG 2 minutes ago Chochilino Author Mary Higgins Clark, bestselling ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dies at 92 https://t.co/fd0yxc1m8p 2 minutes ago Nana Kwame Anthony Author Mary Higgins Clark, 'Queen of Suspense,' dead at 92 https://t.co/F0Esi2fPLW 2 minutes ago BIGGSX3 RT @cnni: Author Mary Higgins Clark, a bestselling suspense writer who wrote dozens of novels, has died, her publisher said. She was 92. ht… 3 minutes ago