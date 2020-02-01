Global  

Harry Styles' Concert in Miami Had To Be Evacuated - Find Out Why

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Harry Styles‘ concert in Miami tonight (January 31) had to be cancelled. The 25-year-old singer sent a message to fans after the fire department evacuated the premises of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV Party because of an incoming storm. “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm [...]
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry Styles Performs 'Juice' With Lizzo in Miami | Billboard News

Harry Styles Performs 'Juice' With Lizzo in Miami | Billboard News 01:12

 Harry Styles kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Thursday night (Jan. 30) by making a surprise appearance during Lizzo's set at the SiriusXM and Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series in Miami.

