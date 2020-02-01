The 31-year-old singer/songwriter, who is reportedly expecting her first child with entrepreneur Elon Musk, takes to Instagram to give an update on her pregnancy journey.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Grimes Asks Moms For Pregnancy Advice After Feeling 'Woefully Ill Prepared' Earlier this month, Grimes revealed she is expecting her first child. But pregnancy can be really hard, and on Friday (Jan. 31), the songstress...

Billboard.com 13 hours ago



'I didn't even google it': Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes describes her pregnancy and how she feels 'woefully ill prepared' · Musician Grimes, who is reportedly the girlfriend of tech billionaire Elon Musk, opened up about her pregnancy and how she feels "woefully ill prepared." ·...

Business Insider 13 hours ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz Grimes on Her Pregnancy Preparation: 'I Was Woefully Ill' https://t.co/DKxqCa86l5 https://t.co/SvG86KL2Si 4 hours ago