Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Entertainment news - Jawaani Jaaneman box office report: Saif Ali Khan’s film earns 3 crore on Day 1

Entertainment news - Jawaani Jaaneman box office report: Saif Ali Khan’s film earns 3 crore on Day 1

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is Saif Ali Khan’s second release in a month after the blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, headlined by Ajay Devgn. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Public Review| Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Public Review| Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' 01:57

 Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" finally hit the silver screens on Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor REACTS To Taimur Ali Khan's FIRST GIRLFRIEND [Video]Kareena Kapoor REACTS To Taimur Ali Khan's FIRST GIRLFRIEND

After Saif Ali Khan, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about her toddler son's future love life. In a conversation with Taapsee Pannu Kareena was asked how will she react if Taimur gets his girlfriend..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:45Published

Saif, Taimur's Auto Ride, Akshay Kumar In Man VS Wild, Deepika On Chhapaak's Low Rating |Top 10 News [Video]Saif, Taimur's Auto Ride, Akshay Kumar In Man VS Wild, Deepika On Chhapaak's Low Rating |Top 10 News

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan take auto ride, Akshay Kumar to feature in Man VS Wild, Deepika Padukone reacts on getting low ratings for her movie Chhapaak are amongst the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' box office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film to cruise past Rs 250 crore mark soon

Tanhaji will reportedly have the third-highest footfall in the state of Maharashtra since 2000.
DNA

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office Report Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's film starts on better note than his earlier solo releases

The opening day collections of Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' are out.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.