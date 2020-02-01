Global  

Sonam Kapoor celebrates one year of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday celebrated one year of the release of her film based on homosexuality - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - and expressed gratitude to have been a part of the progressive film. The actor took to Twitter to share a short video consisting of striking excerpts on same-sex love from the film.

The...
