Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amy Jackson shares the cutest photo with baby son Andreas, take a look!

Amy Jackson shares the cutest photo with baby son Andreas, take a look!

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Amy Jackson's hotelier fiance George Panayiotou whisked her off to Seychelles to celebrate her 28th birthday yesterday. The fun times on the beach seem to have seeped into her Instagram post. She shared two photos — in the first, she is with son Andreas and in the second, without him. 


View this post on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrity babies of 2019 [Video]Celebrity babies of 2019

Celebrity babies of 2019 This year has seen a cluster of celebrities welcome babies, here are some of the top tots born in 2019. First up is the latest addition to the Royal family. Duchess Meghan and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:58Published

Chris Brown shares his newborn son's name [Video]Chris Brown shares his newborn son's name

Brown and former girlfriend Ammika Harris recently welcomed a baby boy to the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DJ Khaled Shares First Photo of Baby No. 2

Baby Aalam Khaled has made his Instagram debut! On Tuesday, DJ Khaled shared his first photo of his newborn son on social media, giving his followers a first...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.