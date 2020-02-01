Amy Jackson shares the cutest photo with baby son Andreas, take a look! Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amy Jackson's hotelier fiance George Panayiotou whisked her off to Seychelles to celebrate her 28th birthday yesterday. The fun times on the beach seem to have seeped into her Instagram post. She shared two photos — in the first, she is with son Andreas and in the second, without him.





View this post on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrity babies of 2019 Celebrity babies of 2019 This year has seen a cluster of celebrities welcome babies, here are some of the top tots born in 2019. First up is the latest addition to the Royal family. Duchess Meghan and.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:58Published on December 20, 2019 Chris Brown shares his newborn son's name Brown and former girlfriend Ammika Harris recently welcomed a baby boy to the world. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published on December 12, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources DJ Khaled Shares First Photo of Baby No. 2 Baby Aalam Khaled has made his Instagram debut! On Tuesday, DJ Khaled shared his first photo of his newborn son on social media, giving his followers a first...

E! Online 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this