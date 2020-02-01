Global  

Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review - Right up Saif's alley

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
**Jawaani Jaaneman*
*U/A: Romance drama*
*Dir: Nitin Kakkar*
*Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alya F, Tabu*
*Rating:
**

This is an urbane coming-of-age film. Except the person coming of age, is 50! How do you reconcile that with reality? Hell you can. Look around you closely on any given day/night — especially at bars, house...
News video: Public review of Jawaani Jaaneman | Saif Ali Khan | Tabu | Alaya F

Public review of Jawaani Jaaneman | Saif Ali Khan | Tabu | Alaya F 04:28

 Public review of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out. Moviegoers loved the film and Saif’s performance. People think the movie is definitely a one-time watch. The movie was released on 31st January and stars Tabu and newcomer Alaya F.

