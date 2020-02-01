‘Fast & Furious 9’ trailer out now!

Saturday, 1 February 2020 () The official trailer of Fast and Furious 9 trailer has arrived! Earlier this week, the makers dropped the teaser and it left all of us intrigued! After entertaining the fans with eight successful instalments of the most popular franchises in Hollywood, the makers of ‘Fast and Furious’ are all set to treat the audience with the next part.
Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9...
