Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘Fast & Furious 9’ trailer out now!

‘Fast & Furious 9’ trailer out now!

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The official trailer of Fast and Furious 9 trailer has arrived! Earlier this week, the makers dropped the teaser and it left all of us intrigued! After entertaining the fans with eight successful instalments of the most popular franchises in Hollywood, the makers of ‘Fast and Furious’ are all set to treat the audience with the next part.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer 03:56

 Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker! Release Date: May 22, 2020 Fast & Furious 9...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Fast & Furious 9' Official Trailer [Video]'Fast & Furious 9' Official Trailer

Vin Diesel and the fast family return for 'Fast and Furious 9'

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 03:55Published

Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron In 'Fast And Furious 9' [Video]Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron In 'Fast And Furious 9'

Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Tyrese Gibson and more star in this first trailer for 'Fast And Furious 9'. This trailer is in HD.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video)

The first look for the upcoming “F9” has been released, the latest movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, just days before the full trailer drops on...
The Wrap Also reported by •The VergeJust Jared

'Fast and Furious 9' trailer spotlights sibling rivalry with John Cena

Almost two decades after the original The Fast and the Furious film, the franchise's crew reunited for one of two upcoming films to be directed by Fast and...
Mashable Also reported by •MotorAuthorityIndiaTimesgeek.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

pimperryy

MOONCHILD ♡🏳️‍🌈 RT @TheFastSaga: Not all blood is family. Watch the trailer for #F9 and get your tickets now - in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5NgTOH… 2 seconds ago

laurenbloodline

Soph🏳️‍🌈🐍 RT @universaluk: Not all blood is family. Watch the trailer for Fast & Furious 9. In cinemas May 22. #Fast9 ❤ this tweet to subscribe for… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.