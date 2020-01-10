'McMillions': How The Ex-Cop Who Scammed McDonald's Monopoly Got Caught

NPR's Renee Montagne speaks to Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, directors of "McMillions," an HBO series about how a McDonald's Monopoly game turned into a major criminal enterprise.



Recent related videos from verified sources McMillions Trailer McMillions (2020)- Official Trailer - HBO MCMILLIONS - This documentary series chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:11Published on January 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources How 2 filmmakers got FBI agents to reveal the details of a $24 million McDonald's Monopoly game fraud scheme run by the Mafia · "McMillions" is a HBO six-part series that gives a deep dive into the fraud that surrounded McDonald's Monopoly game in the late 1980s and through the...

Business Insider 4 days ago



'McMillions' EP Mark Wahlberg jokes he 'never won anything' in rigged McDonald’s Monopoly game at HBO premiere The incredible true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly in the 1990s is one that few people may be familiar with.

FOXNews.com 23 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this