Jessica Mann Takes The Stand In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

NPR Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Jessica Mann, one of two women Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping, testified in a Manhattan courtroom Friday. She says she maintained a relationship with him because of inexperience and naivete.
News video: 2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein

2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein 00:20

 Today one of two woman whose allegations led to charges in the Harvey Weinstein trial is expected to take the stand.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Accuser takes stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

One of the women who Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting took the witness stand on Monday in what is expected to be some of the most dramatic...
Reuters

Week 2 at Weinstein trial: Four accusers and a chihuahua

NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. The woman he’s charged with raping testified...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReuters IndiaCBC.caFOXNews.comDenver Post

