Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne has nothing but love and admiration for Black Mamba. The hip-hop superstar has paid big respect to the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant with his new Funeral album. Big Facts: On the newly released LP, Weezy F. Baby remembered No. 24 with a special nod at the end of […]



The post Lil Wayne Remembered Kobe Bryant In The Best Way On His New FUNERAL Album appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne has nothing but love and admiration for Black Mamba. The hip-hop superstar has paid big respect to the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant with his new Funeral album. Big Facts: On the newly released LP, Weezy F. Baby remembered No. 24 with a special nod at the end of […]The post Lil Wayne Remembered Kobe Bryant In The Best Way On His New FUNERAL Album appeared first on . 👓 View full article

