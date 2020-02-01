Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper Nicki Minaj is officially back-back. The hip-hop entertainer has returned to the spotlight with her and singer Meghan Trainor‘s new “Nice to Meet Ya” music video premiere. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Nicki and Meg released their must-see new visual. High-Key Details: On Thursday, Nicki shared her first Instagram slideshow of […]



The post Nicki Minaj Cements Her Return W/ Busty New NICE TO MEET YA Meghan Trainor Video appeared first on . New York rapper Nicki Minaj is officially back-back. The hip-hop entertainer has returned to the spotlight with her and singer Meghan Trainor‘s new “Nice to Meet Ya” music video premiere. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Nicki and Meg released their must-see new visual. High-Key Details: On Thursday, Nicki shared her first Instagram slideshow of […]The post Nicki Minaj Cements Her Return W/ Busty New NICE TO MEET YA Meghan Trainor Video appeared first on . 👓 View full article

