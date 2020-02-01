Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicki Minaj Cements Her Return W/ Busty New NICE TO MEET YA Meghan Trainor Video

Nicki Minaj Cements Her Return W/ Busty New NICE TO MEET YA Meghan Trainor Video

SOHH Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Cements Her Return W/ Busty New NICE TO MEET YA Meghan Trainor VideoNew York rapper Nicki Minaj is officially back-back. The hip-hop entertainer has returned to the spotlight with her and singer Meghan Trainor‘s new “Nice to Meet Ya” music video premiere. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Nicki and Meg released their must-see new visual. High-Key Details: On Thursday, Nicki shared her first Instagram slideshow of […]

The post Nicki Minaj Cements Her Return W/ Busty New NICE TO MEET YA Meghan Trainor Video appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Trainor Talks 'Bucket List' Collab With Nicki Minaj, Writing Music About Her Brother's 'Chaotic' Love Life | Billboard Ne

Meghan Trainor Talks 'Bucket List' Collab With Nicki Minaj, Writing Music About Her Brother's 'Chaotic' Love Life | Billboard Ne 05:46

 Meghan Trainor Talks 'Bucket List' Collab With Nicki Minaj, Writing Music About Her Brother's 'Chaotic' Love Life | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Trainor Talks New Album Treat Myself and Tips to Feel Confident Even When You're 'Scrubbing' [Video]Meghan Trainor Talks New Album Treat Myself and Tips to Feel Confident Even When You're "Scrubbing"

Grammy winner, Meghan Trainor's music has always been body-positive and her third album, Treat Myself , is no different. We got the inside scoop from the singer on her new songs, which she says span..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:54Published

Liam Gallagher kicks off new decade of Noel attacks by slamming latest single [Video]Liam Gallagher kicks off new decade of Noel attacks by slamming latest single

Liam Gallagher has refuelled his public spat with brother Noel by hammering the new dance single and video ‘Blue Moon Rising’, from the High Flying Bird’s star, insisting it’s a ‘boring..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Trainor Links Up With Nicki Minaj at the Office for Colorful 'Nice to Meet Ya' Video

Meghan Trainor's Treat Myself arrived Friday (Jan. 31), and fans flocked to the album's Nicki Minaj-assisted "Nice to Meet Ya...
Billboard.com

Nicki Minaj Announces and Previews New Single 'Nice to Meet Ya'

The 'Anaconda' rapper is going to release her collaboration with Meghan Trainor on January 31 to celebrate the release of Meghan's new album 'Treat Myself'.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.