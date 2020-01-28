Global  

50 Cent Says It’s “No Pictures” Until Coronavirus Is Gone: “Don’t Come Nowhere Near Me”

SOHH Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
50 Cent Says It’s “No Pictures” Until Coronavirus Is Gone: “Don’t Come Nowhere Near Me”New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t taking any chances. The hip-hop veteran has continued to unload his thoughts and concerns about a global coronavirus spread. Big Facts: Friday night, Fif hit up his social media pages to let followers know he’s restricting fan interactions as a safety precaution. High-Key Details: On Thursday, Fif hit up […]

The post 50 Cent Says It’s “No Pictures” Until Coronavirus Is Gone: “Don’t Come Nowhere Near Me” appeared first on .
Recent related news from verified sources

50 Cent Reacts To More Coronavirus Scares After LA Chinese Restaurant Takes Drastic Measures: “What The F**k Going On”

50 Cent Reacts To More Coronavirus Scares After LA Chinese Restaurant Takes Drastic Measures: “What The F**k Going On”New York rapper 50 Cent is really keeping tabs on the coronavirus threats. The hip-hop veteran has continued to share updates on how the global infection is...
SOHH Also reported by •WorldNews

50 Cent Admits He’s Falling Back On Chinese Food After Coronavirus Outbreak: “Trump Gonna Send These Motherf**kers Back To China”

50 Cent Admits He’s Falling Back On Chinese Food After Coronavirus Outbreak: “Trump Gonna Send These Motherf**kers Back To China”New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t trying to get sick. The hip-hop entertainer has weighed-in on the nationwide and now global coronavirus outbreak. Big Facts: On...
SOHH

