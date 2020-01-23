"Lazy Susan" - cast: Sean Hayes, Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson, Darlene Hunt, Skipp Sudduth, J.R. Ramirez, Matty Cardarople
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* The big-hearted comedy follows Susan (Sean Hayes), the self-centered oddball in her family who lazily skated through life with their ...
Lazy Susan movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An all-star cast including Emmy Award winner Sean Hayes, Oscar winner Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick, and Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale highlight this brilliantly funny, slice-of-life comedy about a woman on the edge with nowhere to go but...