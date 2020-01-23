Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > "Lazy Susan" - cast: Sean Hayes, Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson, Darlene Hunt, Skipp Sudduth, J.R. Ramirez, Matty Cardarople

"Lazy Susan" - cast: Sean Hayes, Matthew Broderick, Allison Janney, Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson, Darlene Hunt, Skipp Sudduth, J.R. Ramirez, Matty Cardarople

AceShowbiz Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* The big-hearted comedy follows Susan (Sean Hayes), the self-centered oddball in her family who lazily skated through life with their ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Lazy Susan movie

Lazy Susan movie 02:11

 Lazy Susan movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An all-star cast including Emmy Award winner Sean Hayes, Oscar winner Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick, and Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale highlight this brilliantly funny, slice-of-life comedy about a woman on the edge with nowhere to go but...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Bloods S10E13 [Video]Blue Bloods S10E13

Blue Bloods 10x13 promo trailer HD - next on episode 13 season 10 FRANK MUST UNCOVER THE TRUTH WHEN AN UNDERCOVER OFFICER ACCUSES ANOTHER COP OF POLICE BRUTALITY, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, JAN...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:16Published

Will & Grace's Star Cast Take the LGBTQuiz [Video]Will & Grace's Star Cast Take the LGBTQuiz

Will & Grace's costars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, and Sean Hayes take the LGBTQuiz.

Credit: THEM     Duration: 05:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"Blow the Man Down" - cast: Sophie Lowe, Morgan Saylor, David Coffin, David Pridemore, Adam Wolf Mayerson, Mark S. Cartier, Meredith Holzman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, June Squibb, Marceline Hugot, Annette O'Toole, Margo Martindale, Owen Burke, Skipp Sudduth

*Release date :* March 20, 2020 *Synopsis :* While grieving for the loss of their mother, the Connolly Sisters suddenly find they have a crime to cover up, ...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.