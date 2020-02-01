"Hubie Halloween" - cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Shaquille O'Neal
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) is a figure of ...
Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion's Revenge movie trailer HD
One of the most popular videogame franchises in history comes to animated life in "Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge," an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and...
Black Lightning 3x12 "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three" Season 3 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - DEMONS - Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one..
Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..