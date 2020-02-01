Fast & Furious 9 trailer out now; take a look!

Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and John Cena will give "bromance" a new meaning in the upcoming Fast & Furious film, fuelled by the emotion of vengeance, and show us why "not all blood is family". The trailer of the film teased epic car chases, fights, and action with a dose of sibling rivalry.
Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9...
