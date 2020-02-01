Global  

Fast & Furious 9 trailer out now; take a look!

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and John Cena will give "bromance" a new meaning in the upcoming Fast & Furious film, fuelled by the emotion of vengeance, and show us why "not all blood is family". The trailer of the film teased epic car chases, fights, and action with a dose of sibling rivalry.

The trailer of much-awaited F9: The...
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer 03:56

 Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker! Release Date: May 22, 2020 Fast & Furious 9...

‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video)

The first look for the upcoming “F9” has been released, the latest movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, just days before the full trailer drops on...
'Fast and Furious 9' trailer spotlights sibling rivalry with John Cena

Almost two decades after the original The Fast and the Furious film, the franchise's crew reunited for one of two upcoming films to be directed by Fast and...
Mashable


