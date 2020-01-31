Global  

Malang: Anil Kapoor looks right down the barrel of a gun in the new poster

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Malang has created quite the buzz amongst the audience, especially due to the sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, Anil Kapoor has added to the excitement by sharing a new poster that shows him looking down the barrel of a gun.

The 63-year-old actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote,...
News video: Kapil Sharma TEASES Anil Kapoor For His BODY HAIR | The Kapil Sharma Show | Malang

Kapil Sharma TEASES Anil Kapoor For His BODY HAIR | The Kapil Sharma Show | Malang 02:12

 Anil Kapoor enjoys a fun conversation along with Kapil Sharma during the promotion of his upcoming film Malang on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Watch: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif at Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang screening [Video]Watch: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif at Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang screening

Bollywood celebrities arrived for special screening of 'Malang'. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked stunning at the event.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor promote Malang ahead of release [Video]Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor promote Malang ahead of release

Malang starcast promote their movie in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and director Mohit Suri were seen during the promotions. The stars are on a promotional spree...

Malang: How Anil Kapoor made Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu insecure!

Malang: How Anil Kapoor made Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu insecure!Sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor proved to be a tough task for Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Kapoor, 62, appeared younger in the...
Malang: Anil Kapoor talks about how different his character of a cop is in the thriller

Actor Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood's favourite cops, thanks to his roles in movies such as Ram Lakhan and Race. He has donned the khaki uniform once again for...
