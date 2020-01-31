Malang: Anil Kapoor looks right down the barrel of a gun in the new poster

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Malang has created quite the buzz amongst the audience, especially due to the sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, Anil Kapoor has added to the excitement by sharing a new poster that shows him looking down the barrel of a gun.



The 63-year-old actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote,... 👓 View full article

