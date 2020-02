Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakers Game With 'See You Again': Watch

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's collaboration "See You Again" already has a bittersweet backstory, but it earned another emotional layer... 👓 View full article



-1268 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:32 Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. The Lakers'...