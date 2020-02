Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara are making another movie together, though sadly it’s not a sequel to Carol like fans have been hoping for! The award-winning actresses will be reuniting on screen for Guillermo del Toro‘s upcoming movie Nightmare Alley, which has already begun filming. Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this japanesedenimm RT @bbblanchett: CAROL 2 starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara https://t.co/duCyHkTVPT 49 seconds ago niall RT @RottenTomatoes: Production has officially begun on Guillermo del Toro's new movie #NightmareAlley! @RealGDT is joined by an all-star… 10 minutes ago Patricia RT @Hil_yee: 200130 Cate Blanchett & Rooney Mara on set of #NightmareAlley cr.logo https://t.co/s1WJYvv5B8 14 minutes ago lama(ma) RT @elbirdilara: Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett on the set of Nightmare Alley look like they are doing a Carol sequel https://t.co/H9vfWpMw… 17 minutes ago instead of brain there is yuriko RT @keatonkildebell: these set photos of cate blanchett and rooney mara shooting guillermo del toro’s latest are all i need to see to know… 19 minutes ago