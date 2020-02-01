Global  

Demi Lovato Reveals 'Precautions' She Takes to Avoid Relapsing

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 1 February 2020
Demi Lovato is opening up about the steps she takes to prevent another relapse. The “Echame la Culpa” singer spilled in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “Something that I’ve done already is take off the tags on Instagram,” Demi said. “So I can’t see what [...]
Demi Lovato had the audience in tears while she performed her new single “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards. In a new interview with Andy Cohen, she shares what it was like to return to the stage..

Demi Lovato going out of her way to be as honest as possible with her fans. And in a new interview, she did just that.

Demi Lovato is making her triumphant return to music. The 27-year-old singer took to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples...
Demi Lovato is opening up about her self-discovery journey. The 27-year-old singer – who describes herself as sexually fluid – sat down with Andy Cohen on...
