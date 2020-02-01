Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Has Died Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Post-punk legends salute the guitarist...



*Gang Of Four* guitarist *Andy Gill* has died, it has been confirmed.



The guitarist helped form the band as a student in Leeds, matching punk energy to a fondness for underground sounds from black America.



Gang Of Four's style moved past their peers, favouring something dry, and digital away from the more rock-ist analogue fetishism.



Debut album 'Entertainment!' remains a classic, with all four LPs from their original run worth seeking out.



Reforming in 2004, Gang Of Four continued to challenge themselves, with Gill and singer Jon King remain constants in the line up.



A few moments ago a statement from Gang Of Four confirmed that Andy Gill had passed away:



"Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row. His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed."



It finishes: "One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ‘em a spin for him..."



A huge loss. Find the full statement below:



Tweets about this Guy RT @RollingStone: Andy Gill, founding member and guitarist for the British post-punk outfit Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64 https:/… 3 seconds ago Guy RT @guardian: Andy Gill, influential guitarist with Gang of Four, dies aged 64 https://t.co/Xe0Mj0ztRV 6 seconds ago Neil Johnson Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill dies, aged 64 https://t.co/rrAOXDPDqj 11 seconds ago Guy RT @numanofficial: Just heard that Andy Gill from Gang Of Four has died. That is tragic. Andy was a unique talent. 13 seconds ago WENN Gang Of Four Leader Andy Gill Dead At 64 https://t.co/zdhXNAmX08 38 seconds ago Mark//kenosist RT @maggieserota: Aside from loving Gang of Four, my favorite Andy Gill story entails the time he produces the debut RHCP album and (rightl… 39 seconds ago Tom Szwech RIP Andy Gill guitarist for the band Gang Of Four his playing style influenced a generation of post punk bands https://t.co/e5IWBQsYJ3 40 seconds ago Ed Gibbs RT @pitchfork: Gang of Four’s Andy Gill has died https://t.co/aRkgFj8B1y 46 seconds ago