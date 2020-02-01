A niece of Aretha Franklin said she's quitting as representative of the late singer's estate, citing a family rift since handwritten wills were discovered last year.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Aretha Franklin’s niece quitting as executor of estate PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A niece of Aretha Franklin said she’s quitting as representative of the late singer’s estate, citing a rift in the family since...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this Chris 🇺🇸 Aretha Franklin's niece says she's quitting as singer's executor of estate https://t.co/YEpg91W3sC via @foxnews https://t.co/kUU9DZRXfM 13 minutes ago