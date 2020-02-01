Global  

Ganesh Acharya files a counter complaint

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The 33-year-old woman has accused him of depriving her of work and forcing her to watch adult videos
 A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly depriving her of work and forcing her to watch ‘adult videos’.

Ganesh Acharya calls female choreographer’s allegations ‘baseless,’ files complaint


Indian Express

Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch adult movies at his office

A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

